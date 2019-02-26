OIC condemns India’s violation of Line of Control with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday reacting to India’s violation of the Line of Control between Pakistan and India condemned the action against an OIC founding member state.

The OIC condemned the Indian incursion and aerial violation and dropping of four bombs on Tuesday (Feb 26), a message reaching here from OIC Headquarters Jeddah said.

It urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid any step that would endanger peace and security in the region.

It called upon both parties to act responsibly and encouraged them to seek peaceful solution to current crisis without resorting to use of force.

The OIC also called on them to embrace dialogue and work towards de-escalation of current situation as a matter of priority.—APP