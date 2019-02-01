Onion helps to manage diabetes

Web Desk: Diabetes is most likely to become the largest killer in the world by the year 2030. Diabetes leads to obesity, kidney failure, and heart complications.

Diabetics are often asked to maintain a strict diet that is high on fiber-rich foods. Did you know onions may prove to be an ideal bet for a healthy diabetes diet? Studies have shown that there are multiple flavonoids (a class of antioxidants) present in an onion that help keep the blood glucose in control and also promote good health and immunity.

How onion is good for diabetic management?

High on fiber

Red onions, are rich in fiber content. Spring onions have the lowest fiber content in the family. Fiber takes time to break down and digest, which ensures a slow release of sugars in the bloodstream. Fibre also adds bulk to your stool, which may help ease constipation, which is a common problem among diabetics.

Low carbs

A 100 gram serving of red onions contains about 8 grams of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates metabolise soon, which results in fast release of sugar in the blood stream. Diabetics are often advised to include more low-carb foods to their diet. Additionally, onions are also low on calories, and can safely be considered for a healthy weight loss plan.

Low Glycaemic Index

The Glycaemic index is a value assigned to foods (carbohydrate), based on how slowly or quickly they affect blood glucose levels. The glycaemic index of raw onion is 10, which makes it an ideal low GI food to be added to your diabetes diet.