Opposition yelling in NA to avoid cases: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the Opposition is yelling in the National Assembly just to escape from inquiries or cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Opposition never raised issues of the common man while attending the assembly session.

The Information Minister said the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan is doing the best efforts for smooth flow of democratic system in the country.

He said new Local Government system would help resolve the matters of the common man besides expediting the development works.