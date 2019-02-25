Oscar 2019: Complete list of winners

Web Desk: Oscar awards are considered as the highest film awards. Oscars 2019, is the first ceremony in 30 years without a host.

The evening concluded with the awards spread around; every Best Picture nominee earned at least one trophy, and 15 movies in all earned the 24 awards.

2019 was the first year in history that the majority of acting winners were people of color. In addition to Malek and Ali, Regina King won Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk. The Favourite’s Olivia Colman won Lead Actress.

Here’s the full list of winners.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book **WINNER**

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Directing

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón **WINNER**

Vice, Adam McKay

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite **WINNER**

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody **WINNER**

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk **WINNER**

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book **WINNER**

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Original Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly **WINNER**

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee **WINNER**

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

Cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón **WINNER**

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice ** WINNER**

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo **WINNER**

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG