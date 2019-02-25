Oscar 2019: Complete list of winners

Web Desk: Oscar awards are considered as the highest film awards. Oscars 2019, is the first ceremony in 30 years without a host.
The evening concluded with the awards spread around; every Best Picture nominee earned at least one trophy, and 15 movies in all earned the 24 awards.
2019 was the first year in history that the majority of acting winners were people of color. In addition to Malek and Ali, Regina King won Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk. The Favourite’s Olivia Colman won Lead Actress.
Here’s the full list of winners.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book **WINNER**
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Directing
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón **WINNER**
Vice, Adam McKay
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite **WINNER**
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody **WINNER**
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk **WINNER**
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book **WINNER**
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Original Screenplay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly **WINNER**
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee **WINNER**
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters
Cinematography
Cold War, Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón **WINNER**
A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice ** WINNER**
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo **WINNER**
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG