PAF effectively responded to violation of Indian aircraft over LOC: DG ISPR

Indian jets violated Pakistan boundary and intruded inside Pakistan, coming close to Balkot, KPK by crossing over Kashmir.

Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled and Indian aircrafts gone back.

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

He further said facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force, they released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot.

However, no casualties or damage reported.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Images of Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open.