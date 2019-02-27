PAF shot down two Indian jets intruding Pakistani airspace

Pakistan’s air force shot down two Indian warplanes on Wednesday morning after they crossed the boundary between the disputed territory of Kashmir on Wednesday and captured one Indian pilot, a military spokesman said, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor confirm the news on Twitter.

The dramatic ‘promised’ surprised came hours after Indian fire mortar shells from across the frontier dividing the two sectors of Kashmir killing six civilians and wounding several others.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

Two Indian pilots were taken into custody from crash site, DG ISPR confirmed.

This was confirmed by Foreign Office in a statement in Islamabad.

The Foreign Office spokesperson however said this was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence.

The sole purpose of strikes was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence.

#Pakistanstrikesback #PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm#PakistanZindabad — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 27, 2019

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan has no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. He said we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight.

The foreign office said for the last few years, India had been trying to establish what they call a ‘new normal’ a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day. If India is striking at so called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan.

He said we do not wish to go to that route and wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation.

Indian air force spokesman Anupam Banerjee in New Delhi said he had no information on Pakistan’s statement. Earlier, senior Indian police officer Munir Ahmed Khan said an Indian Air Force plane crashed in Indian-controlled sector of Kashmir and that it wasn’t immediately known if there were casualties.

Another police officer, S.P. Pani, said firefighters were at the site in Budgam area where the Indian warplane crashed. Eyewitnesses said soldiers fired in air to keep residents away from the crash site.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to convene the National Command Authority on Wednesday to discuss Islamabad’s response to the incursions by Indian warplanes.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told state-run Pakistan Television he was in touch with his counterparts across the world about the “Indian aggression,” adding that New Delhi had endangered peace in the region by launching an airstrike on Pakistan.