PAF to thwart any misadventure by enemy: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Sunday said the Pakistan Air Force would thwart any misadventure by the enemy and was ready to respond with full force as per the aspirations of the nation.

“We are peace loving nation but if the war is imposed on us, we would defend the aerial frontiers of our motherland at any cost. PAF alongside other defence forces are ever ready to take on all kinds of challenges with operational preparedness and immaculate synergy,” he said while interacting with the combat crew during his visit to the forward operating air bases, according to a press release issued by the PAF’s Directorate of Media Affairs.

The Air Chief showed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of bases and also lauded the high morale of the combat crew.—APP