Pakistan Air Force effectively responded to violation of Indian aircrafts : DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relation (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday said that Pakistan Air Force has effectively responded to the violation of Indian aircrafs over Line of Control (LoC).

Talking to the media Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has clarified that Indian aircraft intrusion across the LOC in Muzaffarabad sector within AJK was three to four miles.

He said under forced hasty withdrawal, the Indian aircraft released payload which had free fall in an open area. He said that no infrastructure got hit and there were no casualties.