Pakistan Army troops at high alert along Line of control

Due to prevailing environment Pakistan Army troops are at high alert along Line of control with all required safeguards along Eastern Border in place to thwart any Indian aggression. PAF and PN continue to stay fully alert.

During last 48 hours Indian troops resorted to increased cease fire violations in KOTLI, Khuiratta and Tatta Pani Sectors along LOC. Pakistan Army troops responding effectively .

Reports of casualties to Indian forces and damage to Indian posts.

Indian deliberate firing on civilians resulted into shahadat of 4 citizens and 2 injured.

Pakistan Armed Forces are in a state of readiness for all eventualities.

The public to stay mindful about rumour mills and stay responsible in use of social media.