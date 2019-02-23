Pakistan becomes attractive place for int’l investment: President

President Dr. Arif Ali Alvi has said Pakistan has become an attractive place for international investment and image of the country is improving under the dynamic and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a function in Karachi today (Saturday), he said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, during his interaction with him in his recent visit to Pakistan, said they foresee Pakistan as emerging big market and they are investing in the country for better returns.

He said Pakistan is no longer seeking any aid or money, but only desires cooperation and investment.

The President said the Muslim countries need to invest in science and technology to regain their past glory.—RadioPakistan