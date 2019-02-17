Pakistan is an important friendly country for Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying historical relations in different fields.

Addressing the dinner ceremony in the honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his delegation at Prime Minister House in Islamabad tonight, the Prime Minister said that agreements signed between the two countries including energy, petrochemical, sports, tourism and other sectors are very important for Pakistan.

He thanked Saudi Arabia for commendable assistance and investments in Pakistan and said Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan in all critical and difficult times.

He said that the investments by the Saudi Arabia in Pakistan are in the interest of both countries.

The Prime Minister requested the Saudi Crown Prince to treat Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims as respected citizen of Saudi Arabia and provide best facilities during the Hajj. He also requested steps may be taken to release three thousand Pakistan citizens from Saudi prisons involved in minor crimes.

Addressing the ceremony, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman said the first phase of investment worth 20 billion dollars in Pakistan has been completed and the his country will invest further in future. The prince said that the investment will prove fruitful for both countries.

He said Pakistan is an important friendly country for Saudi Arabia and the relationship and brotherhood between the both countries will be further improved in coming days. He said that Pakistan will move forward in the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan has vast potential in tourism and its will be an attractive country for tourism in future.

He assured the Prime Minister that he will provide all possible cooperation for release of Pakistani Citizens involved in minor crimes and jailed in Saudi Arabia.