Pakistan is ready to return the Indian pilot on one condition

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan is ready to return the captured Indian pilot ‘Abhinandan’ if India can assure peace and de-escalation of ties between the two countries.

Briefing media men following the cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has welcomed the statement of US President Donald Trump regarding interference to de-escalate tension between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan has decade old relations with the United States and its interference will be helpful in establishment of peace in the region.

He said President Trump has decided to interfere in view of prevailing tense situation in the region.

Foreign Minister said India is jeopardizing the peace of the region for political objectives while Pakistan is trying its utmost for the peace in the region.

The Foreign Minister said the BJP leaders are themselves admitting that India has violated Pakistan’s airspace for political objectives and now their party will achieve extra twenty two seats in Lok Sabha during the upcoming elections.

He said Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister is arriving in Islamabad today with an important message of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Cabinet members congratulated him and Foreign Ministry for showing outstanding diplomacy in such a tense situation with India.