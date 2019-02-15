Pakistan listed least among cyber secure countries

Web Desk: Cyberattacks affect high profile companies all over the world and it is not surprising that Pakistan is ranked among the lowest countries in terms of Cybersecurity.

The study conducted by Comparitech, revealed that Pakistan was ranked 7th in terms of the countries with the worth cyber-security.

The data for the study gathered from various sources including Kaspersky, Global Security Index (ITU) and the Global Strategies Index.

Factors that were considered included Percentage of Mobiles Infected with Malware, Percentage of computers affected similarly, Percentage of attacks by Cryptominers, the country with the most up to date legislation along with other indicators.

Japan (60) was ranked as the most secure country across all indicators. Regional countries Bangladesh and India were ranked at 6 and 14 respectively in terms of the list.

Last year, Pakistan’s banking system lost up to Rs2.6 million in cyber attacks after online security measures failed to prevent a security breach in which overseas hackers stole customers’ data.