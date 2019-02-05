Pakistan observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner on Tuesday, renewing the pledge to continue extending all possible support to people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) who are struggling for more than seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.

This year, the Day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights’ denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

The government has planned a number of activities to mark the day and expose massive human rights violations being committed by brutal Indian forces to suppress indigenous freedom movement of people of Kashmir.

It is a public holiday on February 5 in Pakistan and across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

One minute-silence will be observed at 10 am to pay tribute to Shuhada of Kashmir, who sacrificed their lives to get their inalienable right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council of United Nations.

Following which, a human chain will be formed at D Chowk Islamabad with active participation of people from all walks of life especially students and officials of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan Council.

Besides, the human chains will be formed on all connecting points of Pakistan and AJK like Kohala, Holar, Azad Pattan and Mirpur, in which representatives of all provincial government would participate.

Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan will broadcast different programmes regarding Kashmir Solidarity day. A Kashmir festival in connection with Kashmir solidarity Day has been planned at Lok Virsa Islamabad, Kashmir artists and singers will participate in this festival.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has urged all political parties to participate in the human-chain formations to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. President Arif Alvi will especially visit Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. He will perform ground-breaking of Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Muzaffarabad and will address the AJK Legislative Assembly.

A seminar will be held at the President House here in which experts would share their views on the Kashmir dispute and human rights violations in IOK. Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

Events have also been organized in London to effectively project humanitarian aspects of the lingering Kashmir dispute at the world level.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in the British capital to attend the international conference on Kashmir being held at British Parliament today. The foreign minister will also meet British members of the parliament and other senior government officials and discuss with them matters of bilateral interest besides highlighting Pakistan’s principled stand on Kashmir.

Television channels will broadcast special documentaries and newspapers will publish special editions to highlight miseries of people of occupied Kashmir, awakening the conscience of international community to play due role in giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.—APP