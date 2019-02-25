Pakistan Railway introduces incomplete train app

Web Desk: Projects that launched ahead of its time cause problems for the general public. Something similar happened to Pakistan Railway’s app.

Recently, Pakistan Railways launched a train tracking mobile app called ‘Pak Rail Live’ in haste. However, the app was not ready for public release and suffered from glitches.

The aim of the mobile app was to provide users an opportunity to track trains in real time along with the estimated time of arrival of a train and schedule of various trains.

Talking to a media channel, Fahad-ur-Rehman, the railway IT Director stated, “The App was introduced very recently and will gradually improve with more trains being added to the tracking system.”

“Presently, people are facing problems in checking for their desired trains due to the new software,” Rehman further added.