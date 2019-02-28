‘Pakistan ready for dialogue with India on all issues including terrorism’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has reiterated that Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India on all issues including terrorism.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the issue of Kashmir is the core one and will always be integral to any such dialogue.

About the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, he said we have activated the UN Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan and the Group will be taken for a visit to the site where the Indian Airforce jets were shot down.

The spokesperson confirmed that a dossier was received from India today and action will be taken on any actionable intelligence if found there in the dossier regarding the Pulwama incident as it has been assured by Pakistan.

Responding to a question about the statements issued by different countries regarding Indian aggression, Dr Faisal said we have apprised the international community that even if there is any terrorist outfit to be acted against, there is nothing in international law that allows for such territorial aggression.

The Spokesperson added that any such attack without evidence under the pretext of terrorism is akin to moving towards chaos.

He said our desire for peace should not be taken for weakness.

He said Pakistan has comprehensively acted to root out terrorism from its soil under the National Action Plan.

The spokesperson said there are voices within India that the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pushing the entire region into destruction.

Dr Faisal said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has made it clear that he will not attend the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers` session in Abu Dhabi tomorrow if Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Sawraj is there.