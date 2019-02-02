Pakistan ready to work with next Indian govt: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan would ready to work with next Indian government if it wants to work with Pakistan.

Talking to the media, Qureshi termed elections in India as their internal matter and said Pakistan had neither interfered in its internal matters nor does it intend to do so.

Qureshi said that Kashmir dispute needed to be resolved, adding that Pakistan, India and Kashmiris were three important identities in this regard.

“We want to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue but the India was making undue hue and cry,” he said.

He added that Pakistan government would try to hold talks with next Indian government.

Qureshi also informed that he was going to attend House of Common (London), wherein, he would highlight Pakistan’s view point on Kashmir issue.

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan’s relations with many countries had been improved further due to successful diplomacy of the incumbent government.

He informed that Saudi rulers would visit Pakistan on February 18 and there would be more engagements between the two brotherly countries. New agreements are also expected during this visit, Qureshi stated.

He said that relationships with Qatar, UAE and some other countries had also been improved. He also informed that he recently visited Oman and ties with it were also heading towards new height of betterment. —APP