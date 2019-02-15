Pakistan releases fact sheet on Kulbhushan Jadhav at ICJ

Pakistan has released a fact sheet regarding the hearing of case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The Court will hear the case on Monday.

Pakistan has presented evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest, and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage in Pakistan.

Pakistan will make its closing submissions on Thursday and it is expected that the ICJ decision will be delivered by the summer this year.

The ICJ has repeatedly stated that it is not a Criminal Court of Appeal and effective review of a conviction is available before the domestic Courts.