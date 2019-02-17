Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign several agreements and MoUs in different sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding in different sectors.

The signing ceremony was held Prime Minister House in Islamabad tonight.

The sectors include cooperation in production of electricity, establishment of refinery petrochemical plant, promotion of sports and technical assistance in standardization sector.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, ministers of both countries and delegations also attended the ceremony.