Pakistan shall respond to uncalled Indian aggression

The meeting of National Security Committee says India has committed uncalled aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing.

This was told to a special meeting of the NSC chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

The meeting strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. It said that once again Indian government has resorted to a self serving, reckless and fictitious claim.

The meeting was told that claimed area of strike is open for the world to see the facts on ground and for this domestic and international media is being taken to the impact site

The meeting said this action has been done for domestic consumption being in election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk.

Meanwhile, to take the nation on board, the government has decided to requisition joint session of the Parliament. PM has summoned special meeting of National Command Authority (NCA) on 27 Feb 2019.

Prime Minister has directed that elements of national power including the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities. He decided to engage with global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy in the region.

The Prime Minister appreciated timely and effective response of PAF to repulse Indian attempt without any loss of life or property.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbassi, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and other civil & military officials.