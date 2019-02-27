‘Pakistan to continue diplomatic efforts for restoration of peace’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said today’s strike demonstrates our right, will and capability to defend ourselves.

In a tweet today, he said we do not want war. He said we hope India will come to the table to resolve all outstanding issues.

Chairing a special consultative meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Indian aggressive designs for political purposes can jeopardize peace in the region.

He said Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts for restoration of peace.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again invited India to come to the dialogue table for peace in the region.

The meeting decided to intensify interactions with political leadership of important countries.