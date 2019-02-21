Pakistan to make final submission in Jadhav case at ICJ today

At the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Pakistan will make its final submission in Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday.

The Court is expected to announce its judgement by the summer this year.

Pakistan points to evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest, and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage within Pakistan.

Pakistan also maintains that it would be incompatible with international law for someone sent as a spy/terrorist by a State to be afforded access to officials of that State, as India asserts.