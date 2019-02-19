Pakistan to make submission in Jadhav case at ICJ today

At the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Pakistan will make its submission in Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Tuesday.

The four days hearing of the case will continue till Thursday and the Court is expected to announce its judgement by the summer this year.

The Pakistani delegation is led by the Attorney General, Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Pakistan will make its final submission on Thursday.

India argues that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is an innocent businessman and he is entitled to obtain consular access.

Pakistan points to evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest, and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage within Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in a video message, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal has said that India could not submit any substantial material at International Court of Justice in their demand for acquittal of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He said Indian side produced nothing new in their submission before the Court.

The Spokesperson said India Spy is involved in killing of thousands of people.