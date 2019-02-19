Pakistan will retaliate; PM warns India against any misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday warned India from any misadventure in the followup of the Pulwama attack and said “Pakistan would not think, but immediately retaliate.”

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to the sabre-rattling, in particular by the Indian media, calling for a surgical strike against Pakistan, and expressed the hope that “better sense will prevail.”

He said “if Indians believe that they can launch an attack on Pakistan, they should understand that Pakistan would not think, but retaliate immediately.”

Imran Khan said “no law in the world allows one to be the “judge jury and executioner” and said if India offered any proof, Pakistan would cooperate.

“We all know that it is easy to start a war, but very difficult to end. And we do not know where it all will lead to.”

Imran Khan offered to India that “We need to address all issues by dialogue.” —APP