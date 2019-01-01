AAJ CRICKET

Cape Town: Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20 against South Africa in Cape Town on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Hafeez a senior player in the team will not be part of the match due to injury.

It is first match of the three-match series. After being swept away 3-0 in the test series and 3-2 in the One-day Internationals, Pakistan will be looking to wrap their tour of South Africa with a series win in the shortest format.

Pakistan missed out on honours in the one-day international series by a margin of 3-2, after South Africa edged them out in the fifth and final game. They will be raring to turn things around in the Twenty20 Internationals.

Pakistan, a juggernaut in the shortest format of the game, have triumphed in 11 T20I series on the trot. Their last defeat in a bilateral T20I series came against New Zealand back in January 2016.

The visitors, however, will miss their regular skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is serving a four-match ban after breaching ICC’s anti-racism code.

Squads

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (c),Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lutho Sipamla.—AFP