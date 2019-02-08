Pakistani actress back after complete plastic surgery

Web Desk: Getting plastic and cosmetic surgery done appears to the norm nowadays. Many celebrities are going through this to look better.

Famous Pakistani actress Maira Khan has been associated with Pakistan’s showbiz world for a long time recently she underwent some serious cosmetic procedures to change the way she looks. The actress is recently working in Pakistani drama ‘Cheekh’.

The pictures of her before and after surgery will puzzle you. The surgery made obvious change in her features that everyone can easily catch them.