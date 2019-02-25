Pakistani female polio workers continue campaign amid deep-waist snow

Web Desk: The brave women have been hailed by Pakistanis all over, including UNICEF chief. The unsung heroes of the campaign have gained international acclaim for their determination and dedication.

Pakistan is among the very few countries that are yet to completely eradicate polio, with millions being pumped into the immunization campaign.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also lauded the efforts of workers who trudged through waist-deep snow to administer police vaccinations to children.

The pictures f female polio worker, trudging through waist-deep snow, have gone viral on social media after UNICEF Pakistan tweeted them over the weekend.

First tweeted by ‘Pak Fights Polio’, the pictures show a lady polio worker performing her duty during heavy snowfall in the remote area of Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan to protect children from the virus.

“A hero is somebody who voluntarily walks into the unknown” A lady Polio worker performing her duty during heavy snowfall in the remote area of #Astore#GilgitBaltistan to protect children from polio virus. #endpoliopic.twitter.com/V5Zk3lrDZo — Pak Fights Polio (@PakFightsPolio) February 22, 2019

The women were lauded by Pakistanis all over, including Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s ambassador at the UN.

This is a reflection of the courage of the Pakistani people https://t.co/YebrqvRQYN — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) February 24, 2019

The brave workers even got a shout-out from Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, who was ‘inspired by the brave men and women who go to great lengths to protect children, no matter where they are.’