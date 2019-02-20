Pakistani Hindu community held Puja for PM

Web Desk: Following the Pulwama attack, Indian troops lost their lives. The incident was the worst in decades and has fueled tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

The incident has unstabilized the relation between Pakistan and India. The showbiz industry has also boycott Pakistani artists and that outraged all the locals here.

As a result of which, Hindu community in Pakistan held a Satyanarayana Puja.

It seems like a ray of hope that how all the Hindus that are in minority in Pakistan are still praying and sending their blessing to PM Imran Khan and Pakistan.

They held a Puja for the safety of Pakistan and they hold the ritual every year for well being of this country.

It is proud to know that the Pakistani Hindus are showering their love and affection of their country.