Pakistani prisoner allegedly murdered in Jaipur Jail

JAIPUR: “A Pakistani prisoner has been allegedly murdered in Jaipur central jail,” IG (Jail) Rupinder Singh said.

A Pakistani prisoner has been found dead after being brutally tortured by other inmates lodged at a jail in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan days after a deadly attack on paramilitary forces in Occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Shakirullah, who belonged to Pakistani city of Sialkot, was first brutally tortured and then reportedly stoned to death by his fellow Indian prisoners at the Jaipur Central Jail.

The Pakistani inmate was reportedly being held on charges of espionage.

Initial probe reveals that two Indian prisoners were involved in the killing as a ‘protest’ against the Pulwama attack that left at least 40 soldiers dead, the Indian media reported.

Police officials and medical team have been rushed to the jail after learning about the incident.

The news of the mysterious death of a Pakistani prisoner in a Jaipur jail comes as Pakistanis and Kashmiris in India are facing increasing threats by Indian nationalists.

Tensions increased between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. New Delhi leveled baseless allegations on Islamabad and threatened to isolate Pakistan at international level afterwards.—INP