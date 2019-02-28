Pakistanis are thanking SRK for his tweet

Web Desk: After Pulwama Attack, Pak-Indo relation took another roller-coaster ride. This time, many celebrities also took part in it and expressed their opinion on the incident.

Prominent personalities from both sides began to support their respective homelands. From Salman Khan to Ajay Devgan and from Hamza Ali Abbasi to Armeena Khan, everyone poured their hearts out.

Recently, a tweet of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan from 2013 recalled. Pakistani assumed his Tweet as he is expressing his views on the safety of Pakistan. Or maybe they’re just trolling him.

Khan wrote, “Nasrun Minal Lahe Wah Fatahun Kareeb’, which translates to ‘pray to God and he will give you the power to succeed.” It is a Quranic verse.

Nasrun minal lahe wah fatahun kareeb. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2013

Have a look at how people are responding to Khan for this tweet keeping the Pulwama incident in mind.

Another wrote, “Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Paaindabad.”

پاکستان زندہ باد

پاک فوج پائیندہ باد — Areba Noor Wazir (@areba07) February 26, 2019

This user thanked SRK for supporting Pakistan’s victory.

Thank you for confirming Pakistan victory — Ali (@TheQazalbash) February 26, 2019

Thanks for your support Bro

With your dua, Pakistan downed 2 jets. — Abdullah (@abimhd) February 27, 2019

Thats like my boy. Thanks for supporting pak

❤️😂 — Nauman Wahid 🇵🇰 (@INaumanwahid) February 27, 2019

A user also mocked the Indian Army.