Pakistanis trolling India by record google search

Web Desk: After Pulwama incident, Indian got quite furious and started mocking and blaming Pakistan. They started throwing hate and wanted to ruin Pakistan in every possible way. After just 14 days of the terror attack, Indian entered the air space of Pakistan for a few minutes. After which they tried to harm a little but only trees are ruined.

Indian celebrities, prominent personalities, and general masses glorifying the act and lauding the Indian forces breaching the Line of Control and celebrating it as their victory.

Yesterday, when the Indian army again decided to cross the LOC through air force, all Pakistan did was to defend itself. In return, India lost two of their pilots and one got arrested! Abhinanda is currently in Pakistani army’s custody.

Now Indians have nothing to celebrate, so they are celebrating that Pakistanis are Googling Indian Air Force instead of Pakistan Air Forces and they are assuming that Pakistanis are impressed with their Air Force.

India Times report that it seems that Pakistani’s frantically started googling for the IAF (Indian Army Force).

They also presented a search analysis that shows that Indian Air Force (IAF) was higher than that of the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) among the people of Pakistan.

In the article, they revealed that search frequency for Pakistan Air Force and Pakistani army was lower than that for Indian Air Force. ‘Surgical Strike’ remained the most popular term in India, while the term ‘Balakot’ was the most searched term in Pakistan.

Indian media is focusing on baseless things just to give sympathy to their masses. And we Pakistanis are feeling sorry for them.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan Army is our pride and Pakistani masses are pouring their love on their forces. Our Army is certainly protecting us. And we salute our Army for its responsible act.

Peace is all we ever wanted! Pulwama incident was stagged by Modi and fueled by Indian media. It was all started by the Indians and ended by Pakistan! And we have a real reason to celebrate.