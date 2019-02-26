Pakistan’s civil, military leadership firm to retaliate Indian aggression: FM

ISLAMABAD: Vowing ‘not to disappoint the nation’, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday categorically said that Pakistan would retaliate India’s uncalled-for aggression, at right time.

“Knowing India’s aggressive designs, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership have decided to give a befitting response to India’s aggression,” Qureshi said while addressing a press conference along with Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Finance Minister Asad Umer, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The press conference followed the high-level meeting of National Command Authority chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan that discussed evolving situation in the wake of India’s violation of Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday morning.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan was a peaceful and responsible country and never favoured escalation of conflict in the region, however stressed that “retaliation to violation was its right in line of self-defence”.

“Pakistan will act, and not react,” he categorically said, adding that it was a test for the

leadership to respond “at right time and right way”, keeping in view the sentiments of Pakistani nation.

Qureshi rejected the Indian claim of hitting at an alleged training camp of terrorist outfit

namely Jaish-e-Muhammad through aerial strikes inside Pakistan territory, violating the Line of Control (LoC).

“Not at all, there was no presence [of terrorist group] of such nature,” he said in response to a question on the statement of Indian Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale, that mentioned a “non-military preemptive action” against a camp of JeM, killing a large number of militants.

He said Indian aircraft violated the Pakistani airspace at 02:55 am and left at 02:58 am as soon as the fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled in prompt response.

Qureshi dismissed the impression that PAF’s response-time was delayed, saying that the force was already on high alert, ready to counter any multi-dimensional intrusion.

He called upon the Pakistani media not be gullible to the propaganda of their Indian

counterparts and not to underestimate the readiness of its forces.

The Foreign Minister said India was using Pulwama attack as a lame excuse to support its aggressive designs against Pakistan.

He said to expose Indian claim, the government would take representatives of foreign and local media to the area where the Indian fighter jets dropped a payload.

The Foreign Minister earlier read out the recommendations of the NCA meeting that announced forming a three-member committee comprising himself, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Finance Minister Asad Umar tasked to take onboard parliamentary leadership on the country’s evolving situation.

On invitation extended to Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, to attend the

OIC Foreign Ministers Moot in UAE as guest of honour, Qureshi urged the Organization to review the decision in the wake of current situation where aggression was committed against Pakistan – the founding OIC member state.

“The way a non-OIC member country has ridiculed and made aggression against its founding member state, needs to be evaluated,” he said.

Whether the situation could have negative implications on the progress of Kartarpur initiative, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan, through the project, had conveyed the message of peace and would not be deterred by such moves.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said Indian fighter jets intruded up to 4-5 kilometres,

however, the readiness of PAF thwarted the nefarious designs of India against Pakistan.—APP