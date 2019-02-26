Parliament should stand behind armed forces: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has said that this is not the time to do politics.

Expressing his views at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Khawaja Asif said that Parliament should become a symbol of national unity.

The Parliament should stand behind the Pakistani armed forces, he said, adding that the entire nation is united on the issue of Kashmir.

“We should not hesitate to help the Kashmiris. This is the time to show national unity,” the PML-Nleader said.

The world should get a message that the nation of Pakistan is united. He said that he had been awaiting the good news by government. “Was this the good news?” he asked.—INP