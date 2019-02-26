Parliament stands like rock with brave armed forces: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said Parliament of Pakistan had expressed its complete solidarity with the brave armed forces by standing like a rock with them, rising above political, personal and ideological differences.

In a statement, he said the Parliament wanted to make it loud and clear that every inch of the motherland would be defended till the last breath.

He said the cowardly attack by Indian air force in the dead of the night on February 26 had exposed the aggressive designs of India which was facing internal chaos and had

damaged prospects of hope for permanent peace in the region.

He said Pakistani nation desired peace, calm and progress in the region but as a

custodian of National Assembly, which was collective voice of the nation, wanted to say that any external aggression would be met with iron hand and every Pakistani completely stood for defence of the country.

He said the international community should immediately take notice of the worsening

situation in South Asia and take stock of the precarious conditions of innocent and oppressed Kashmiris.

The world should support the sincere efforts made by Pakistan for just and peaceful resolution of all issues including those involving India and Kashmir, he added.—APP