Parliamentary leaders briefed on Indian aggression at in-camera session

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera meeting of parliamentary leaders held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by PML-N Chief Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor also attended the briefing.

The briefing was given in the aftermath of violation of Pakistan’s airspace by Indian fighter jets, and PAF’s retaliation today.

The forum unanimously expressed that they stand united against any Indian agression and will support govt and its institutions.