People criticized this Saudi app against women

Web Desk: Nothing could be more irritating and disgusting than knowing that someone is keeping an on your every single movement. The place you go and the person you meet, everything is being tracked.

A Saudi mobile application, ‘Absher’ let men track and restrict the movements of women in the kingdom has come under increased scrutiny this week with an America senator and rights group urging Apple and Google to remove it from their platforms, accusing the technology giants of facilitating gender discrimination, report nytimes.

Saudi “guardianship laws” give women a legal status similar to that of minors in many areas of their lives. Every Saudi woman, regardless of age, has a male “guardian,” usually her father or husband, but sometimes her brother or son, who must give his permission for her to get a passport, have certain medical procedures or get married.

The app was launched in 2015 by the Saudi government that allows men to manage the women under5 their guardianship by giving or revoking their right to travel through airports, tracking them by their national identity cards or passports.

The men can turn on notifications that alert them with a text message any time a woman under their guardianship passes through an airport.