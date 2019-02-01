Peshawar Zalmi set 154 runs target for Karachi Kings

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi set the target of 154 runs for Karachi Kings on Thursday in the ninth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) at Sharjah.

Earlier Karachi Kings have won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 153 runs with the loss of 8 wickets off 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy scored 24 runs off 10 balls at the end of their innings.

Karachi Kings’ Usman Shinwari and Sikandar Raza But took two wickets each.