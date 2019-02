SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi have won the fourteenth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Multan Sultan by five wickets on Sunday at Sharjah.

Earlier Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Multan Sultan have set the target of 146 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi have chased the required target in the last over with the loss of five wickets.