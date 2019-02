DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi have won the 7th match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets on Sunday at Dubai cricket stadium.

Lahore Qalandars have set a target of just 78 runs and were all out in 15.1 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi chased the required target in 10.1 overs.