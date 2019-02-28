Petition start to remove Priyanka as UN Ambassador

Web Desk: Pakistani artists are promoting peace, while the Indian celebrities keep on spreading war and fear. Blaming Pakistan and demanding revenge.

Indian celebrities are not representing love and peace in the current situation between Pakistan and India.

In this sensitive and tension-filled phase, UN Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra failed to condemn the war, in fact, she promoted hate with her tweet.

In the response of Bollywood star post who was seen overjoyed over Indian intrusion of Pakistani airspace as a major achievement, Pakistani tweeted.

Are or were you really Unicef goodwill ambassador? I really don’t know how an artist can praise military actions and especially while being an ambassador of UN. I don’t think this world could ever see peace when peacemakers love wars. #NoWar#PakistanIndia — Atif Tauqeer (@atifthepoet) February 26, 2019

Can the @UN please take back their ambassadorship from Priyanka Chopra ?

Celebs who fuel wars have no reason to be talking about human rights at any forum.

Someone who ‘apparently’ works for children’s rights, needs to be schooled about the impact of war on children?#SayNoToWar — fatiymah (@liya724) February 27, 2019

Can you help me out by signing this petition?https://t.co/mdjKVKcCNq — Tahira Khan (@TahiraKhan84) February 27, 2019

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has called out Priyanka Chopra, for glorifying war and lauding the Indian forces breaching the Line of Control.

WHAT?!!! But aren’t you supposed to be a Good Will ambassador for @UNICEF? Screen shot this everyone and next time she speaks up for peace and goodwill. Let’s remind her of this hypocrisy. https://t.co/Jew88bMtYv — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 26, 2019

Pakistanis are feeling super disappointed with the stance of the Goodwill Ambassador and are calling it hypocrisy.

A petition has started to remove Priyanka from her solid position as Goodwill Ambassador. People are signing it and forwarding the petition which already has many signatures by now. It is being revolved on social media and people are rooting for effective results.