Pictures: Amna Babar ties knot

The wedding is still going on in full swing. Pakistani model Amna Babar also joined lead. She surprised fans and even the entertainment industry.

Amna surprised her fans when she posted the pictures of her Nikkah. She has gotten hitched to Zahid Noon. She was wearing a white ensemble which she paired with a lime green dupatta.

Taking to the social media platform on late Sunday night, the 26-year-old model shared two images from what seemed like a nikkah ceremony. Babar captioned the photos, “Love, laughter and happily ever after.”

Have a look at the pictures.