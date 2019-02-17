Plane of Saudi Crown Prince arrives at Nur Khan airbase

ISLAMABAD: Plane of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has landed at Noor Khan airbase Rawalpindi on Sunday evening.

This is the first official visit of the dignitary to Pakistan since his elevation to the position of Crown Prince in April 2017.

A formation of JF-17 thunder jets took the jet of the Crown Prince into protective custody and escorted it as it entered Pakistan’s airspace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa are present at the Nur Khan airbase to receive Saudi Crown Prince.

On arrival, the Saudi crown prince will be given a twenty one gun salute.

Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubair has also arrived at Nur Khan airbase and was received by foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.