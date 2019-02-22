PM directs to ensure implementation of austerity drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his call for maximum possible cut in expenditure and directed all the ministers to ensure the implementation of austerity drive in letter and spirit.

Addressing the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad on Thursday, he also directed a nationwide campaign be formulated to launch crackdown against the sale of adulterated milk.

The Cabinet was informed that Prime Minister’s office has taken lead in cutting down its expenditure by 31 percent during the current financial year resulting in savings of 303 million rupees.

The meeting decided that a panel of suitable officers for posting against the slot of Secretary of a ministry would be proposed by a high-level committee. It also decided that normal tenure on the post would be two years and can be extended to three years on the basis of performance reviewed by the Prime Minister in consultation with the Minister in charge.

The Cabinet granted ex-post facto approval of MoU on industrial cooperation between National Development and Reform Commission of China and Federal Board of Investment of Pakistan. It also accorded approval Memorandum of Understanding between Yunnan Minzu University, China and National University of Modern Languages. The meeting also approved Memorandum of Understanding between Government of Pakistan and China Overseas Ports Holdings Company Limited under Clean Green Pakistan Movement.

The meeting also granted approval the revision of visa fee for various countries under visa liberalization regime and ratified Visa Abolition Agreement between Pakistan and Cyprus for Diplomatic and Official/Service Passport Holders.