PM directs to incorporate Iqbal Studies, Islamic History into curriculum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to incorporate Iqbal Studies and Islamic History into the curriculum to introduce the young generation of history of Islam, golden period of Muslims and thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to familiarize Islamic History and the philosophy and thoughts of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to young generation.

The Prime Minister said Iqbal’s philosophy gives freedom to a man’s thinking and fosters the thought process.

Imran Khan said the principles of state of Madinah are as pertinent today as they were during the initial period of Islam and that enabled Muslims to lead the world in a very short period of time.

The Prime Minister was of the view that we can still achieve our lost glory by following the principles of Madinah state.

He said the religion teaches moral values and these are degraded due to economic and social decline. The Prime Minister said corruption is a reflection of this moral decay.

Imran Khan pointed out that public’s lack of knowledge about history and facts gives an opportunity to devious elements to distort these for their own interests.

He said just like some elements are using the problems of people of tribal areas for their own objectives, some politicians have also used Islam to make political gains.