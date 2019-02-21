PM for early finalization of Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for early finalization of the Strategic Economic Framework to transform bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey into a broader growing strategic economic relationship.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, the Prime Minister accorded approval in principle to draft of the Strategic Economic Framework between Pakistan and Turkey.

The Prime Minister directed ministries concerned to vigorously pursue this framework and put in place strong institutional arrangements for its implementation, once finalized.

Finance Minister Asad Umar informed the meeting that the structure will serve as overarching strategic policy framework between the two countries integrating all facets of existing bilateral economic cooperation into a single platform.