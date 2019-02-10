PM Imran, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss bilateral interests

DUBAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan held bilateral meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai.

They exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Dubai on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend the 7th edition of the World Government Summit.

He is paying the day-long visit on invitation of UAE Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon arrival in Dubai.

In his key note address at the summit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan. He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

The annual gathering of heads of states and governments, policy makers and experts will provide an opportunity to discuss improvement in governance through reform, innovation and technology.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Maritime Affairs and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce are accompanying the Prime Minister during the visit.

Prior to departure for Dubai with Prime Minister, talking to media, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that governance is a big issue of our region and good governance is imperative for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is facing various problems due to bad governance in the past and the Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to introduce model intuitional reforms to improve performance of government departments.

He said during the visit the Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with International Monetary Fund Chief.

He said Pakistan wants to move forward with IMF with on conditions which will not affect common men.