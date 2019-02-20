PM Imran appreciates DFID’s engagement with Pakistan

UK’s Secretary of State for Department for International Development (DFID) and Minister for Women Development and Equalities Penny Mordaunt called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest including region situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister appreciated DFID’s continued engagement with the country especially in education sector and skill development.

He emphasized on further strengthening partnership in skill development which is critical for employment of the youth of the country.

Special Advisor to Secretary of State Lynn Davidson, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, Head of DFID Pakistan Joanna Reid were also present on the occasion.

Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary Interior and others also attended the meeting