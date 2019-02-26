PM Imran directs to return additional payments received from gas consumers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the gas authorities to return the additional payments received from gas consumers and to take action against those responsible for dispatching additional gas bills.

He issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting regarding excessive gas bills in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting was informed that initial inquiry recognized that excessive gas bills were sent to thirty percent gas consumers.

Premier Imran Khan directed the authorities to probe the matter further in order to bring out facts.

He said that the people should be kept aware of the details of this matter.—INP