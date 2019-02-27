Retaliation to Indian aggression was inevitable: PM

As the address begin PM stated that, we offered full cooperation to India after Pulwama Attack as we understand the pain of families of fallen soldiers but India opted to become the judge, jury and executioner by itself.

I feared that India will resort to aggression, that’s why we warned of retaliation, adding to this the PM said that, the today’s invasion was to convey a message to India that we can also come into their territory if provoked.

The PM extended another chance to resolve matter by talks.

Earlier today PAF shot down 2 Indian fighter jets, one of the aircraft fell on India’s side of Kashmir, while the second came down in Pakistani-held territory with two pilots captured.