PM Khan responsible if anything happens to Nawaz, says Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz criticized the government saying that it is showing apathy over the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking during a news conference, Hamza asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will bear the responsibility of anything happened to Sharif.

“The PM promised to create a separate province. We have offered unconditional assistance for South Punjab province,” he said.

“When we left the Punjab government, the development budget was more than Rs600 billion. The present government did not use it. I ask them to have fear of Allah,” bashed the PML-N leader. —NNI